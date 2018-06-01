Burnley students bring Disney characters to life for fundraiser

Thomas Whitham Sixth Form students raised £150.76 for Pendleside Hospice by holding a Disney Day.

Students got into spirit by dressing up as a variety of different Disney characters, ranging from Jafar and Cruella DeVil to Mary Poppins and Ariel.

The idea came from Callum Griffith whose mum raises money for the hospice through her Slimming World group. The day also involved selling various foods during break and lunch time, such as Mickey Mouse pancakes, hotdogs, samosas and Princess cupcakes.

Pastoral Lead and SENDCo, Debi Hardie, said “This group of young people wanted to do something for the hospice and so they made it happen. We hope it can become an annual thing.”

A total of £100.96 was raised on the day, however principal Zoe Emmett rounded the figure up to £150.76.