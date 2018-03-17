Burnley student hoping to land distinguished award

A Burnley student is in the running for a prestigious award that recognises outstanding contributions by young people.



Thomas Whitham Sixth Form student union president, Sana Khan, has been shortlisted for the High Sheriff of Lancashire's Young Citizen of the Year Award 2018.

The countywide awards, sponsored by the University of Central Lancashire take place every year to celebrate the county’s most caring young residents.

High Sheriff of Lancashire, Robert Webb, said: “I have found in my travels around the county this year that there is a huge amount of positive activity going on – and much of it being done by young people.

"This award is designed to recognise and celebrate the outstanding contributions made by our young people in Lancashire."

The winner will be announced at the awards ceremony hosted at UCLan on Thursday.