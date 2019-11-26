Burnley slimmer congratulated by Dancing on Ice winner and I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here star after shedding an incredible nine stone

Dancing on Ice winner Jake Quickenden was on hand to congratulate an inspirational young woman from Burnley when she reached the semi-finals of a competition to find the UK and Ireland’s most inspirational female slimmers.

Charlie-Amber Tattersall was one of just 35 women to attend Slimming World’s Woman of the Year 2019 competition after losing almost nine stone.

Charlie-Amber before she joined Slimming World and lost almost nine stone.

Jake, who first shot to fame on ITV’s the X Factor and was the winner of Dancing on Ice last year, was a special guest at the semi-finals of the competition at Slimming World’s head office in Derbyshire.

Charlie-Amber (27), who slimmed from nineteen stone five pounds to ten stone five pounds, was voted for by members of her Burnley group to represent them in the national Woman of the Year competition.

She said: "Before I found Slimming World everything just felt like such a struggle.

"I felt uncomfortable all the time and would get out of breath doing the most simple jobs.

"I had resigned myself to being the size I was forever because having so much weight to lose just felt like a huge battle.

“After I joined Slimming World my eyes were completely opened, I found a new way of eating that fit easily around my life and I finally felt in control.

“At the start of my journey if you told me I would be representing my group at the semi-finals of Slimming World’s Woman of the Year competition I would have laughed at the thought!

"The changes I made were so simple though – little things like switching white bread for wholemeal and using low-calorie cooking spray instead of oil. I soon started to notice big changes and it wasn’t long before my clothes were too big and I was in the next size down.

“My Slimming World group is amazing, I pick up so many tips and recipe ideas each week and the support I get from the other members and my Consultant Denny has really helped me to believe in myself. I honestly don’t think I could have done it without them!

“As the numbers dropped on the scales each week and my confidence increased I started to think about how active I was so I started walking more, going to the gym with a personal trainer and attending boot camp classes.

"Slimming World has completely changed my life.”

Jake, who was runner up on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! inn 2014, couldn’t believe Charlie-Amber’s transformation.

He said: “I think Charlie-Amber looks incredible, to turn her life around like she has is amazing. She seems so full of confidence now and it’s hard to believe that she ever had an issue with her weight.

"It’s a reminder that with support and commitment you can do anything you set your mind to.”

Denny Dodds, who runs the Burnley group that Charlie-Amber attends, said: “Having Charlie-Amber in my group is wonderful. Her remarkable transformation has inspired so many of her fellow slimmers and she gives them so much support each week – we are lucky to have her.

"The change on the outside is plain to see, but she has grown so much in confidence too and these days Charlie-Amber’s ready to take on whatever challenges life throws at her.

"I’m certain that’s why the members of the group chose her to represent them at Slimming World’s Woman of the Year awards. We couldn’t be prouder."

Anyone who would like more information about the group is asked to contact Denny on 07885829895.