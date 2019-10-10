Burnley schoolgirl on a mission to get issues that matter to young people raised in Parliament

A schoolgirl, who represents Burnley and Pendle in the Youth Parliament, would like more young voices to be heard.

Blessed Trinity RC College student Ambarin Quadri was elected to the role and is helped by fellow student Eve Wharton, a member of Burnley Youth Council.

The pair have been out posting leaflets as well as giving them out in school so pupils can vote on the issues close to their hearts.

Then Ambarin will raise the subject they vote for most for debate in the Houses of Parliament.

She said: “We have posted out 6,000 leaflets asking people to vote on which issue we should debate in the Youth Parliament, from the environment, to the voting age and more.

“They can then vote on what is important to them at county level, such as knife crime and homelessness, and then there is space for any local issue which they feel needs exploring.

“I do like helping people and making a difference and I want to be a lawyer when I am older.”