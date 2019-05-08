Burnley schoolchildren invited to event to help them plan their dream careers

High school students in Burnley have a great opportunity to see what dream careers are available to them and what opportunities there are after exams.

Burnley College Sixth Form Centre will host the AIMS event tomorrow from 5-30pm to 8pm.

All secondary school pupils are invited to attend the evening which stands for Advice, Information, Motivation, Success and has been designed to help students from years seven to 11 to focus on a range of different things including:

* The successful career paths open to them

* The important steps they can take immediately to make their career dreams come true

* How to make great GCSE subject choices

* The exciting opportunities open to them after their GCSEs

* How to stay motivated and focused throughout their time at school

* How to select the ideal college or sixth form centre which meets their individual needs.

Those attending will be able to chat to friendly, expert tutors and current students and they will also be invited to take part in a range of activities showcasing the content of the centre's A' level and vocational courses.

Pupils can also find out more about Themis apprenticeships, tour the outstanding facilities, learn about the extensive extra-curricular programme and meet senior staff.

The evening also includes a tour of our new university-standard science laboratories, new robotics lab and extended Construction and Future Technologies Centre.

There will also be a 'Student Experience' hub highlighting the many clubs and societies at college, aswell as

opportunities for travel across the UK and the world.

Principal of Burnley College Sixth Form Centre Karen Buchanan said: “Our AIMS Event is the perfect opportunity for students in years eight, nine and 10 to discover the outstanding opportunities we offer after GCSEs, whether that’s an A' level or advanced vocational route or a Themis apprenticeship.

"Our specialist advisors can really help you make sense of the journey ahead and allow you to explore your options.

" Everyone’s journey is individual and our advice and guidance is tailored to each pupil considering their options.

"We have also recognised that pupils in years seven and 11 can benefit from our specialist advice and guidance at this time, too.

"If you’re in year seven and already have a clear idea of the career path you want to take and are looking for expert guidance at an early stage we’re here to give you the chance to start your journey to success right now.

"We’ll be offering you bespoke guidance on how to make the very best choices and stay focused on

your goals."

For more information on open events, email s.services@burnley.ac.uk or call 01282 733373.