Burnley schoolchildren inspired to get on their bikes by Sports Personality of the Year winner Geraint Thomas

Budding top cyclists at a Burnley primary school are hoping to follow in the tracks of cyclist Geraint Thomas who was crowned as BBC Sports Personality of the Year last night.

Students at St Augustine's RC Primary are taking part in a scheme, run by Pennine Active with Nicola Blezard, designed to get children riding bikes safely at a young age.

These two pupils are all set for cycling lessons at St Augustine's RC Primary School in Burnley.

Pupils aged four and five have been taking part in the sessions, starting on balance bikes a couple of weeks ago and now some of them can ride a normal bike without stabilisers.

They may be inspired by Thomas who is a Welsh professional racing cyclist who rides for the UCI World Team Sky, Wales and Great Britain. He has won three World Championships, two Olympic gold medals and one Tour de France.

Headteacher Sinead Colbeck said: “The children have had a blast and many of them can now ride a bike unaided.

“They have to wear cycle helmets and are taught how to ride safely. It is hoped this will help encourage children to get active and engage them in a life-long skill.

Students in school years four to six will be taking part in Bikeability where they are taught to ride safely on the roads.