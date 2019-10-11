Burnley school's open night celebrates bumper attendance

A Burnley school welcomed prospective students and their parents to its annual open evening.

There was a bumper attendance at Blessed Trinity RC College's open night and the school was transformed into 'Wonderland' as students from the drama department re-created ‘Alice in Wonderland’ for the night with Tweedledum and Tweedledee and a Mad Hatter’s Tea Party.

The science department’s ‘Gruesome Bodies’ proved to be highly popular, where there was the chance to dissect hearts, lungs and eyeballs.

There was also an opportunity to test photography skills as Blessed Trinity is one of the only schools to offer GCSE photography.

The English Department gave a performance of Shakespeare through the interactive drama project "Whoosh' that aims to make learning the subject more fun and relevant and there was glass painting in the chapel and pupils had to pop a balloon to find the answers in Maths!

There was also plenty of events in the Spirit of Sport, biscuit decorating in Food Technology, activities in Modern Foreign Languages and a celebration of VE Day in History.

Headteacher Mr Richard Varey said: “It was great to see so many prospective pupils and their parents or guardians in school.

“We know it’s a fantastic school and hopefully our visitors agreed.”