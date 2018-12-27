Burnley's community farm has a bumper year

Volunteers at a community farm in Burnley have looked back on a successful year.

Pennine Lancashire Community Farm, based in March Street, Stoneyholme, engaged more than 1,000 people over the course of the year.

The farm, which was established in 2002 and became a registered charity in 2011, was created following the 2001 disturbances in Burnley to use the medium of outdoor space to bring people together.

James Horsford, manager, said: "We are really pleased to review and produce our end of year report, which demonstrates we are now engaging more than a thousand people, across cultures, ages backgrounds and abilities.

"All are happy to get involved in a broad range of green activities, such as gardening, forest sites, farming and traditional skills like dry stone walling. This year we have had the opportunity to work on nine different sites, from Burnley to Leyland, and have been excited to have worked with 62 partner organisations.

"This is all enabled by our dedicated volunteers and small staff pool. This year alone we have recorded over 22,000 volunteer hours which is worth of half a million pound. A final thank you has to go to all the funding agencies that enable the project to flourish and provide opportunities for so many."

Figures detailing the impact the organisation has had locally include:

• 121 people engaged in training

• 1,008 outdoor activity sessions facilitated

• 16 individuals with complex needs supported into employment.