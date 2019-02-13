Burnley restaurant wins big at first ever English Asian Food Awards

A Burnley eaterie has been named 'Cantonese Restaurant of the Year' at the inaugural English Asian Food Awards.



The Beijing Cantonese Restaurant, in Clowbridge, was presented with the award at a glamorous ceremony held at the Mercure Piccadilly Hotel in Manchester on Monday.

The Beijing Cantonese Restaurant in Clowbridge. Photo: Google Maps.

The awards ceremony exists to recognise and reward Asian restaurants, takeaways and other food establishments across England for working hard to service the Asian food industry.

They celebrate the achievements of businesses and individuals who connect communities through food and culture and commemorated the difference they make to the hospitality industry and England’s economy.

The event was organised by the UK’s leading ethnic consulting and promotions organisation Oceanic Consulting and CEO Irfan Younis said: "We would like to congratulate all of the winners and finalists from the first ever English Asian Food Awards 2018.

"The evening was a great success, particularly given the fact that this was the first award of its kind in England.

"We are keen to carry the momentum on from tonight, to future awards ceremonies celebrating Asian food in England, and to keep rewarding those who help this industry grow and shake markets year on year.”