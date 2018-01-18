Burnley residents buzzing over planned new service

Residents of two Burnley areas are buzzing at news that a new bus service is to be introduced next month.

The new 15A service, which will begin running on February 12th, will cover the Burnley Wood and Rosehill areas of the town with an hourly service.

The introduction of the new service has come about through cross-party working between Liberal Democrat county councillor Jeff Sumner and Conservative county councillor Cosima Towneley.

County Coun. Sumner said: "I am really pleased we have been able to secure this new route. For a long time now, residents in Burnley Wood have been asking me to try to get a bus service back on.

"We lost a similar route in 2014 so this is really good news for residents, especially the elderly and disabled who were left feeling stranded and isolated."

The service will leave Burnley Bus Station at five minutes to the hour before making its way to Parliament Street, Branch Road, Hufling Lane, Todmorden Road, Glen View Road, Moorland Road, Manchester Road and back to the station.

County Coun. Sumner said that the new service would merge an existing route with one already operating in Rosehill.

County Coun. Towneley, who represents Burnley rural, said: "I am absolutely delighted that this service has been restored by the present Conservative administration and it was a pleasure to do so in partnership with my colleague, Jeff Sumner.

"Connectivity between communities is more important than party politics. It is now up to residents to secure the future of the service by making full use of it. Thank you to LCC officers for their hard work and assistance in restoring this service."