Burnley pupils were in step with morale boosting mass dance as part of UK Anti-Bullying Week

Children from a Burnley primary school marked Anti-Bullying Week with a series of events aimed at preventing it.

Pupils from St John's RC Primary carried out random acts of kindness, both at school, at home and in the community, as part of the week long UK event which aims to raise awareness of bullying of children and young people.

The week also highlights ways of preventing and responding to bullying and the pupils took part in poster and poetry competitions and an odd socks day too.

And the week was rounded off with a morale boosting mass dance held in the school hall in Thames Avenue.

Children and staff strutted their stuff to Queen's classic hits We Are The Champions and We Will Rock You wearing special anti-bullying wristbands.

And the children were thrilled when they were joined by Burnley firefighters Chris Halstead, Rob Birtwistle and Andy Pickard along with Burnley Police Community and Support Officers Mark Hill and Rachel Lonsdale.