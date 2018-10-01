Burnley pupils light up St Paul's Cathedral with spirited performance

Children from St Peter’s Primary School performed to an audience of over 200 people from across the world at St Paul’s Cathedral on Friday.

The pupils gave a delightful programme of choral music, having worked with cathedral musician Tom Daggett, himself from Burnley.

The venture was supported by the Rotary Club of Burnley Pendleside, in addition to the children’s own fundraising, which paid for an open-top bus tour of the capital.

The group left a lasting mark of their visit through a piece of contemporary artwork on the Millennium Bridge. Ben Wilson a.k.a. ‘Chewing Gum Man’ dedicated one of his paintings to St Peter’s, to the amazement of the children and staff.

Tom Daggett said: "St Paul’s Cathedral is thrilled to work with children from Burnley, as part of our musical outreach.

“This was not just any school trip - the children prepared for months in advance, and performed with spirit, style, and excellent teamwork. I am so proud of them, and we look forward to building on our Lancashire links."