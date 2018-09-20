Burnley pupils happy to turn over a new leaf during summer holiday reading challenge

A challenge to read a book a week over the summer holidays was the task ahead of Burnley schoolchildren.



The reading challenge, called "Read a book a week to earn a treat" was set for pupils at Burnley's Holy Trinity Primary and several youngsters were happy to take a break from technology and television.

The scheme was aimed at encouraging children to read and use their library and it certainly worked a treat.

The children had to write a review of the books they had read and they were presented with certificates of achievement for their efforts when they returned to school.

The children who completed the challenge are: Eloise Dutton, Eden Slater, Lola-Boe Robinson, Amy Grimshaw-Lord, James Slater, Lewis Morris, Sasha Waterworth, Zahra Hajazi, Tia Lunt, Lila Ashworth, Jack Boothman, Jessica McDonald, Jonathon Rides, Kayla Cadwick, Ruby McDonald, Ruby Marsden, Summer Howorth, Cody Slater, Rosario Enea, Evie Ellis and Leon Whittaker.