Burnley psychiatric nurse banned from road for a year after midnight crash

A psychiatric nurse crashed into a traffic light in a near- midnight smash, after drinking with friends, a court heard.

Christian Ramsden had made 'one of his worst decisions' when he got behind the wheel on Thursday, January 31st, Burnley magistrates were told.

The 29-year-old, who has never been in trouble before, blew 56 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath at the police station. The legal limit is 35.

Mr Andrew Robinson, prosecuting, said:"Officers came across an accident on Churchill Way, Brierfield.

"A Renault, driven by the defendant, is said to have crashed into one of the traffic lights. An officer spoke to him, he admitted being the driver and said he had just come from the pub.

"He smelled of alcohol and he was arrested."

Mr Keith Rennison, defending, told the court Ramsden made a very foolish decision. He had been with some friends, had a couple of pints and felt it was okay to drive.

The solicitor continued:"This was certainly one of his worst decisions. He is extremely apologetic today. He was compliant throughout the procedure."

Mr Rennison said the offence had had an impact on the defendant already and he had been forced to move because of transport difficulties which a ban would cause. He was now living near to the train station in Burnley, to be able to get to and from work.

The defendant, of Carlton Street, Burnley, admitted driving with excess alcohol. He was fined £346, with a £34 victim surcharge and an £85 victim surcharge and was banned for a year.