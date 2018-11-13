Burnley primary school pay Remembrance respects with unique tribute

Pupils at a Burnley primary school have paid their Remembrance respects in a truly unique manner.

Every student at Reedley Primary School helped to create a poppy garden out of recycled plastic bottles with the kids having been learning about the first world war over the past two weeks.

Additionally, the older children wrote poems based on the war, while the younger children made bracelets and biscuits to sell to raise money for the Royal British Legion. Some of the pupils laid a wreath at the cenotaph in Brierfield on Sunday on behalf of the school as well.

"I feel appreciative to all of the soldiers who fought for our country," said Farhan from Year 6. "I am proud to be able to show how proud I feel by planting our memorial garden".

Headteacher, Mrs Sarah Bell, added: "The children have shown an immense amount of respect for everyone who gave so much for our country. I am proud of the way they have handled such an significant but emotional subject so well.

"Although our poppy garden is only temporary, the children will remember the event for a long time."