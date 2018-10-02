Burnley primary school kids enjoy special visit from author and illustrator

Children from a Burnley primary school have enjoyed a special visit from the much-acclaimed author and illustrator, Martin Chatterton as part of the Broughton Hall Children's Literature Festival.

Pupils from Year 4, 5, and 6 from Reedley Primary School on Reedley Road "thoroughly enjoyed" their assembly with Martin, which took place on Thursday, 27th September and which saw Mary draw caricatures of the children as characters for a new story.

"I felt happy with my picture because it looked a little bit like me," said Eesha of the assembly, while Abdullah added: "When Martin first started to draw, I felt nervous, but when I saw it, it was quite funny. He told us stories about his life and also where his inspiration for his stories came from."

As well as getting a bit of insight into the creative process behind Martin's excellent work, the children also had a chance to buy signed copies of his books 'The Brain Finds a Leg' and 'Thimble Monkey Superstar.'