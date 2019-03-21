Burnley pie master tastes success at British Pie Awards

Four pies lovingly produced in Burnley have won top awards at a national competition.

Jonny Russell of Mill Town Pies decided to submit a selection of his tasty treats for consideration at the British Pie Awards – despite his company being less than six months old.

And after the judges had sampled the hundreds of entrants, Jonny was invited to Melton Mowbray – the home of the pie – to receive an award for four of them.

Top of the pile was his beef bourguignon pie which received a Highly Commended Gold Award – placing it among the top three in its class in the competition.

Next came the peppered steak pie which won a silver award.

And there were bronze awards for Jonny’s chicken and ham and steak and potato creations.

Jonny said: “Mill Town Pies was born out of The Ark in October and set up as a separate pie manufacturing business.

“We sent some of our pies off for consideration and we were lucky enough to be invited back down to Melton Mowbray to attend an awards ceremony as the Mill Town Beef Bourguignon pie was in the top three overall of its class.”

The Ark has been operating successfully in the Queensgate area of Burnley for many years and Jonny’s pies were so well received that he decided to launch the dedicated business which is already earning rave reviews from pastry enthusiasts.

Jonny concluded: “We love our pies, our customers love our pies and it was great recognition for us to find out that the national judges love our pies as well.