Burnley park's free open air library that was destroyed by vandals is re-built by kind hearts in community

A free outdoor library based in a Burnley park, that was trashed by mindless vandals earlier this year, is back even bigger and better than ever, thanks to generous volunteers.

Youngsters are already flocking to the brand new and improved Ightenhill Park little free library that has been custom made free of charge by Simonstone based JBI Engineering.

Little Myles Caldecott (two) checks out the selection of books at the new and improved Ightenhill little free library.

Local resident Warren Hill came forward with the kind gesture after the original library was destroyed in April.

The idea for the library came from Suzanne Smith, a member of the Friends of Ightenhill Park, who is also passionate about books and wanted to do something to encourage more youngsters to read.

Suzanne said: "The new library is stronger, bigger and better than ever and we hope it will be here to stay.

"New groundwork has been laid by some of the Friends' volunteers and this was generously funded with the help of Gannow Big Local.

Theo Slater (six) and his brother Olly, who is four, were among some of the first borrowers at the little library.

"Everyone is welcome to come along, donate, borrow, exchange and enjoy."

Suzanne came up with the idea for the project last year, making use of a plastic cabinet that had been gathering dust in her garage, to transform into the little library.

The idea is for children to borrow a book and return it, swap it and also donate books.

Park users were devastated when vandals smashed off the door of the library and left books torn and strewn across the park in the rain.

Two of the workers from JBI Engineering get to work on creating the new little library at Ightenhill Park.

But the Ightenhill community spirit soon revived back into life with plans for the new library and Morrisons store in Nelson donated a selection of books for the library thanks to Kirsty Carter who lives in Ightenhill but works at the store.