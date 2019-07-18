Burnley park awarded Green Flag status following refurbishment

Burnley's Thompson Park has once again been awarded Green Flag status after undergoing a £1.2m. refurbishment.



It means, along with Thompson Park, Towneley, Scott, Ightenhill, Queen’s, and Padiham Memorial parks now hold the prestigious distinction.

Thompson Park

The Green Flag Award scheme recognises and rewards well managed parks and green spaces, setting the benchmark standard for the management of recreational outdoor spaces across the United Kingdom and around the world.

An application for Thompson Park had not been put forward in recent times due to restoration work starting in December 2017.

The project, which was completed in August last year, was largely funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund following a successful application by Burnley Council, which also contributed £250,000 towards the cost.

Local contractors were used to restore the park’s 1930s character features and the council’s own parks team constructed an exciting new play area, restored the Italian gardens and replanted the rose garden, all supported by a willing and hard-working band of volunteers, including Steve Pycroft who single-handedly restored every one of the 70 benches in the park.

Burnley Council’s executive member for housing and leisure, Coun. Ivor Emo, said: “I’m delighted by this achievement. It means that all the major parks in Burnley and Padiham have the distinction of being Green Flag parks.

"I would like to thank all the volunteers, and the National Lottery Heritage Fund, for helping us turn Thompson Park into such a beautiful and fun place for all ages to enjoy.”