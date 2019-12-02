Burnley mum's isolation after son's autism diagnosis inspires her to launch support group

The isolation a Burnley mum felt after her son was diagnosed with autism has prompted her to launch a support group.

Jem Vaughan realised, through talking to other parents with children on the autism spectrum, that there was little support for families after a diagnosis.

Jem Vaughan,who has launched a support group for parents with children on the autism spectrum, with her son Jack.

Keen to change this Jem approached Kellie Bland at the Krafty Cow tea room in Burnley, which hosts several different groups, and the duo came up with the idea for the support group which is called Friends 4 carers of children with autism.

Jem, who is 38 and a full-time mum to her son Jack, who is 10, said: "We are there to let other autism parents come and just have a chat, as I have come to realise, being a parent of a child with autism can be a very lonely world.

"The group don't judge, you can chat about your feelings, your children, or ask for advice."

The group runs fortnightly on a Monday and anyone who would like more information is asked to ring the Krafty Cow on 01282 835000.