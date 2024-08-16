Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Of course, you'd expect me to say this, but “recess” – as they call it – isn’t really a recess, it means Parliament isn’t formally sitting, but the work goes on.

I’ve been inundated with letters, messages and more from residents wanting help or wanting to speak about a particular issue. I’m grateful to you all and I will write back, though this is taking longer than I’d like. I hope you find this update useful and let me say a huge congratulations to Lowerhouse Cricket Club for winning the Worsley Cup Final last week, and to the Clarets, for a superb start to the season this week!

The spirit of the country we love

Since the last time I updated you all just two weeks ago, our country has gone through multiple shattering and heart wrenching experiences. The scenes that we have witnessed over the last two weeks have impacted all of us, but what emerged in the darkest of times gives hope to us all. Communities came together in unity, regardless of race, religion or otherwise, and stood against hatred and division. That is the Britain I love.

Oliver Ryan MP and Superintendent Derry Crorken at Burnley Police Station

I do not endorse graffiti, however the message that was graffitied at the entrance of Thompson Park sent a strong message to those who thought about causing trouble. There is no room for racism ever. Not here in our towns, or anywhere in our country. The message symbolised our community perfectly, we stand shoulder to shoulder with our neighbours, against any sort of racist division. This is the Burnley we all know and love.

I want to give my thanks to the police officers and PCSOs across Burnley, Padiham and Brierfield who have worked hard over the last two weeks ensuring that our towns are safe. I recently visited the Burnley Police Station where I met local officers and personally thanked them for all their hard work over the challenging last few weeks, and for all they do to keep our communities safe. I also want to extend my thanks to all police and emergency services across the country – their bravery has been the best of us.

The Burnley update

I have thoroughly enjoyed being back home for a longer duration of time and being able to speak and meet as many people as possible. I have recently visited Safran Nacelles, our innovative and industry-leading site that employs over 650 people right here in Burnley. I am proud that advanced industry is here in our town and aerospace technology that is designed and built in Burnley flies around our globe every day. It was a pleasure, and I want to be a strong ally to the company in the years ahead.

I popped into Padiham Duck Race and last week I went down to the Burnley Job Centre to see a great turnout for their job fair, with over twenty local business from across our towns speaking to residents about opportunities here locally. I look forward to a continued partnership with the job centre to help improve and provide opportunities to the residents in our towns.

Despite hitting the floor a few times, I got to see one of our fantastic sports clubs in action, joining the Burnley RUFC team for a training session with the Mayor of Burnley, Cllr. Shah Hussain. It’s safe to say that I will let them play the rugby and I’ll stick to being your MP! If anyone wants to join the team, find them on Facebook and if you’re free, support their first match against Colne in September.

Next week, I will be visiting Pendleside Hospice in Brierfield who provide vital care services to many residents across our towns. Many of you will have had an experience with the hospice and will know just how important work that they do is for our families and friends – they’re a jewel in the crown of our area and I can’t wait to support them more. I will have more visits lined up in the coming weeks and I look forward to updating you all on those.

Lastly, I will be hosting several surgeries at different sites across Burnley, Padiham and Brierfield, please visit my Facebook page for the details of each location. If you would like to get in touch with any issues you may have, please contact me at [email protected] or call 01282 216398.

I look forward to meeting many of you in the coming weeks before I head back down to Parliament in September.