Burnley MP offers support to workers affected by BCS closure announcement

Burnley MP Antony Higginbotham has offered his support to workers at BCS after bosses announced the factory would be closing.

Workers at BCS Automotive Interface Solutions, located on Heasandford Industrial Estate, were placed on 45 days' notice on Monday.

Mr Higginbotham has urged anybody personally impacted by the news to speak with him at one of his upcoming surgeries.

The recently elected MP will be holding these surgeries on Friday, 10-30am - 1pm, at Burnley Asda in Princess Way and on Saturday, 10am - 1-30pm, at Burnley Central Library in Grimshaw Street.