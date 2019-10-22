Burnley midwife's 'clinical champion' appointment will see her help deliver vital training

A Burnley woman has become only the second ever midwife to be appointed to work for Public Health England as a Physical Activity Clinical Champion.

One of only 50 clinical champions in England, Sarah Johnson, from East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust, will train registered healthcare professionals and undergraduates across the North-West on the importance of physical activity.

The Physical Activity Clinical Champions project was developed to increase the knowledge, skills and confidence of healthcare professionals in promoting activity to patients and is part of a wider PHE and Sport England programme called ‘Moving Healthcare Professionals’.

“My new role will focus on empowering clinical staff with the understanding the importance of physical activity and the benefits it can provide, which is something that’s often overlooked in clinical training”, said Sarah.

Christine Pearson, director of Nursing at the Trust, said: “It’s fantastic news that Sarah has been appointed into this role, we’re very proud of her.”