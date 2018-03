Burnley Mechanics is applying to the Heritage Lottery Fund for a grant to improve facilities.



Bosses at the Manchester Road theatre want to breathe new life into the basement level of the building.

Members of the public are being asked to complete a survey in order to help with the application.

The survey can be found at www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/2VLJS7Z.

Hard copies are also available from the theatre.