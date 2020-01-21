Burnley man in court to face assault charges following police investigation

A man has been charged by police investigating an assault in Burnley.

At around 9.45am on December 20th a man in his 30s was found unresponsive at the corner of Grange Street and Queensberry Street.

It is believed he had been assaulted and was later taken to Royal Blackburn Hospital for treatment.

Following an investigation, police arrested a man on suspicion of assault last Saturday.

Arron Scott (27) of Barclay Avenue, has been charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent and was remanded to appear at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court yesterday.