Nicole Lockwood, who runs MERAKI Beauty by Nicole, has been nominated for Lash Stylist of the Year at the UK Hair and Beauty Awards, as well as being shortlisted for Freelance Makeup Artist of the Year and Lash Specialist of the Year at the English Makeup awards.

Both awards ceremonies aim to support and celebrate the hair and beauty industry by exposing businesses to new opportunities, no matter what their financial or social status is.

Nicole Lockwood receiving her nomination for the UK Hair and Beauty Awards

“To make it as a finalist for not only one but three awards is honestly a dream come true and I am still in utter shock," said Nicole. "I never thought that these opportunities would be available to me when I started my small business a few years ago.

"Who knew a girl from Burnley would be representing her home town at regional events? It’s definitely a pinch me moment!

“My mission has always been to give my clients the best experience possible and to provide a calm and comforting environment during their time with me. None of this would be possible without my amazing clients who have supported me throughout my journey so for them I will be forever grateful.”