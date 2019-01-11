Burnley litter pickers out in force for second time

Litter pickers were out in force for the second time in a week in Burnley's Ightenhill.

Volunteers concentrated their efforts on the Hag Wood area in the clean up operation whicih was organised by the Friends of Ightenhill Park.

Litter pickers were joined by members of the parish council and this clean up followed on from the first one which produced 40 bags of rubbish, 25 of them from the Cornfield Grove area where volunteers identified a fly tipping area.

Friends' group secretary Ida Carmichael said: "We are pleased to say there was nowhere near as much rubbish collected in the second effort compared to the first one but every little helps."

The next litter pick will be held on Thursday (January 17th) and anyone who wishes to take part is asked to meet at 9-15am behind the shops on Hargrove Avenue. The pickers will be concentrating on wasteland off Pendle Way.

Volunteers are asked to dress in suitable clothing and footwear and litter pickers and wastebags will be provided.