Burnley Lions hand over hi-vis vests to Padiham students to help keep them safe

A third school has been presented with hi-vis vests by Burnley Lions Club to help keep pupils safe while out and about on trips.

Padiham Primary School was presented with 60 vests for four to nine year olds at the school in Burnley Road.

Members of Lions adopted the scheme after seeing it work successfully for a fellow club in Maidstone, Kent.

They asked schools in Burnley and Pendle if this was something they would welcome and the response was an overwhelming "yes."

Vests have already been presented to St John's RC Primary in Burnley and Nelson's St Paul's C of E School.

Each of the vests has the school name and phone number emblazoned on it along with the Lions' name and logo.