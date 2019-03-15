Burnley Kadampa Buddhist Centre to welcome UK's National Spiritual Director for enlightening talk

The Burnley Kadampa Buddhist Centre is set to receive their first ever visit from the UK's National Spiritual Director for Kadampa Buddhism, who will be speaking at the centre later this month.

Spiritual Director Kadam Bridget Heyes will be heading to the Burnley Kadampa Buddhist Centre to deliver a talk titled 'Become the Person You Want to Be - Develop True Confidence and Self Esteem', with Kadam Bridget well-known for her powerful teachings, compassionate message, and deep understanding of Buddha’s advice.

“This is Kadam Bridget’s first visit to Burnley and is an exciting and rare opportunity to receive teachings from this internationally acclaimed meditation teacher," said the resident teacher at the Burnley centre, Gen Kelsang Päljin. "All are welcome."

The event will be taking place on 27 March from 7pm to 8pm at the Burnley Kadampa Buddhist Centre on Parker Street, with the centre excited to welcome Kadam Bridget and her "profound ideas" which will enable attendees to "be inspired to find inner peace and happiness through meditation and the teachings."

To attend, please book in advance at https://meditationinburnley.org or call the centre on 01535 958189. Tickets cost £8.