Burnley joiner arrested after complaining about neighbour's party claimed his father had been assaulted court told

A man, who was arrested after trouble flared up over a neighbours' noisy party, claimed his father had been attacked, a court heard.

Robert Wallace said:" The only reason I got irate was one of them assaulted my dad. I think I got arrested really for my own safety."

Burnley magistrates heard how the party, in Sandhurst Street, Burnley, was still going on at 3.30am.

Officers arrived to find joinery worker Wallace hanging out of the window shouting, swearing and threatening some people in a house across the street who were playing loud music.

The defendant continued with his behaviour and at one point the people opposite had come to the door.

Mr Andrew Robinson, prosecuting, said:" It was having an effect on other people in the street and eventually officers had no option but to arrest him."

The prosecutor added Wallace had a record and a custodial sentence had been imposed last year.

The defendant, who was not represented by a solicitor, told the hearing:" There was a party across the road.

"A neighbour knocked on the door and told them to turn it down and they hadn't done.

"I asked them to turn it down and one of them ran over and assaulted my dad.

"We had a bit of a tiff. I got arrested, but nothing happened to them."

Wallace, who is on post- sentence supervision, added:" It was just regrettable, I'm sorry."

He added:" I'm trying to get my life back on track."

The justices told Wallace:" There was quite a lot of provocation involved, however that doesn't excuse your behaviour."

The defendant, of Sandhurst Street, Burnley, admitted using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour, on May 26th. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge and must pay a £20 victim surcharge.