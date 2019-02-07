Burnley IT company team up with Lancashire Constabulary to warn businesses against dangers of cyber crime

A Burnley IT company has teamed up with the police to highlight the growing threat of cyber crime at a prestigious conference organised by Lancashire Constabulary.

Warning companies across Lancashire that they could face ruin as a result of cyber crime, representatives from Holker IT spoke at the event held at Ribby Hall Village to inform the region's business owners of the danger posed by online criminals, demonstrating the eye-watering reality of a cyber attack.

“We showcased a real-life cyber attack, highlighting some of the problems businesses can face if they fail to take out the necessary level of protection," said Holker IT's Managing Director, Matthew Metcalfe. "It was good to hear such positive feedback, both from business leaders and the event organisers themselves.

“Being invited by Lancashire Constabulary to speak at such a prestigious event was a great honour and further testament to the work we do in relation to fighting cyber crime," he added.

Having opened the conference, which was attended by almost 200 business people, Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw said: “Cyber Crime is a massive issue and it is of paramount importance that all businesses are aware of the scale of the threat and act accordingly.

"The day was a huge success with some very interesting and informative presentations," Mr Grunshaw added.