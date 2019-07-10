Burnley Green Party launch campaign calling fairer voting system

The Burnley Green Party have launched a campaign calling for a fairer voting system.

Party members chose Demand Democracy Day to take to the streets of Burnley to raise awareness about the unfairness of the current voting system which saw the Green Party receive 17 per cent of votes in the town.

This meant they came second in the borough for votes but still only hold seven per cent of council seats.

The Green Party believe that proportional representation, an electoral system in which parties gain seats in proportion to the number of votes cast for them, is essential.

As part of their campaign, councillors Sarah Hall and Andy Fewings, who is the leader of the Green Party, invited residents for cake as they discussed the differences between the two main voting systems.

Council candidate, Laura Fisk said “Residents were really receptive and we gathered lots of signatures for our petition.

"Proportional representation is essential to our democracy.”