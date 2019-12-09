Burnley General Election 2019: Gordon Birtwistle – Liberal Democrats

I am a local candidate with a proven track record of working hard for the People of Burnley and Padiham.

Trusting me with your vote will give you the best chance of additional good quality local jobs and major investment in our local hospital services.

Brexit will result in many years of continuing chaos. I am the only candidate at this election who is fighting for a People’s Vote that gives the prospect of bringing the Brexit issue to a full stop.

Stopping Brexit will deliver a £50 billion financial bonus which I believe should be spent improving public services.

Climate emergency is top priority, we will ban fracking, plant 60 million trees and spend £100 billion on rebalancing our economy away from the use of fossil fuels.

Early year’s child care is important to most families. We will provide 35 hours of free child care per week for children of working parents from the age of nine months until they start school.

Jobs for life are no longer a reality. We will provide every adult access to a £10,000 retraining package over their working life time, taking away the worry of future employment prospects.

Substantial investment in our NHS will continue. We will not be selling it off to Donald Trump as the Tories will do.

During my tenure as MP between 2010 and 2015 I secured £29m. for the Urgent Care Centre and the brand new Phase 8 Fairhurst building which houses the most advanced medical facilities ever seen in Burnley.

My aim is to continue where I left off acquiring money to benefit our hospital.

I will champion the cause of adult social care and mental health services. For too long elderly and vulnerable people and their carers have been undervalued.

In summary, I will work to provide the security and comfort that comes with knowing that, when needed, there will be support from cradle to grave.

* Today, the Burnley Express is publishing messages from each of the seven candidates looking to secure your support on the ballot.