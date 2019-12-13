Burnley General Election 2019: Conservative's Antony Higginbotham wins seat

Conservative's Anthony Higginbotham has been elected Burnley MP.



Mrs Higginbotham polled 15,720 votes, finishing 1,352 ahead of Labour's Julie Cooper, becoming the first Conservative MP in Burnley since 1910.

Burnley MP Antony Higginbotham

Gordon Birtwistle (Lib Dems) came third, polling 3,501 votes. He was followed by Brexit's Stewart Scott with 3,362 votes, Charlie Briggs (Burnley and Padiham Independent Party) with 1,162 and Laura Fisk (Green Party) with 739 votes and Karen Helsby-Entwistle (Independent) with 132.

Turnout was 60.73%