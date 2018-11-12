Burnley Football Club remembers fans and former players at unveiling of new war memorial

A new war memorial to commemorate players and supporters of Burnley Football Club who died in the Great War has been unveiled in the Turf Moor Memorial Garden.



Twelve fans and ex-players died during and as a consequence of the First World War.

Vice-chairman Barry Kilby laid a wreath on behalf of Burnley Football Club at the opening ceremony, alongside Mayor of Burnley Coun. Charles Briggs, serving soldier WO2 Peter Briggs and club chaplain Barry Hunter.

Ten-year-old Kyle Neal, who won a competition to have his letter placed in a time capsule which is sealed under the memorial until May 18th, 2132, also attended.

The project was run in conjunction with the Burnley Former Players Association and was funded by grants from the Armed Forces Covenant and Burnley Borough Council.

A metal-framed tree was also created and donated by teachers Peter Cooper and Shirley Carbon and students Charlotte Kennedy and Jack Eccles from Millfield Science and Performing Arts College.

Claret and blue ribbons held leaves that contained names of former Burnley players that fought during the First World War.

Sustainable Projects Ltd landscaped the garden around the memorial, which was built by Lee Hunt Memorials. Stevenson Memorial donated the time capsule cap.