Burnley Football Club paid almost £4m in agents' fees over 12-month period

Following the publication of figures as per the FA's Regulations on Working with Intermediaries, Burnley Football Club have revealed that they paid just under £4m to agents alone over the past 12 months.

One of the wealthiest sports leagues in the world, the Premier League as a whole from February 1st 2018 to January 31st 2019 shelled out around £260.6 million on agents fees, with title contenders Liverpool FC spending by far the most on intermediaries having paid £43.8m to facilitate signings including Alisson Becker, Naby Keita, Fabinho, and Xherdan Shaqiri.

Burnley FC's Turf Moor.

Burnley, who were the second-lowest spenders in the league when it came to agents' fees after Cardiff City (£2.8m), spent a total of £3,975,928 to land the likes of Ben Gibson, Peter Crouch, Matej Vydra, and Joe Hart.

The division's other big-spenders include Chelsea (£26.9m), Manchester City (£24.1m), Manchester United (£20.8m), and Everton (£19.1m), while the clubs who spent the least alongside Cardiff and Burnley include Huddersfield Town (£5m), Southampton (£6.2m), and Wolverhampton Wanderers (£6.6m).

The complete list is as follows:

LIVERPOOL: £43,795,863

CHELSEA: £26,850,552

MANCHESTER CITY: £24,122,753

MANCHESTER UNITED: £20,759,350

EVERTON: £19,116,370

WEST HAM UNITED: £14,414,845

LEICESTER CITY: £12,720,618

ARSENAL: £11,181,730

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR: £11,141,255

WATFORD: £10,894,179

AFC BOURNEMOUTH: £10,295,433

NEWCASTLE UNITED: £8,868,027

FULHAM: £8,234,360

CRYSTAL PALACE: £6,976,425

BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION: £6,859,429

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS: £6,479,714

SOUTHAMPTON: £6,151,107

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN: £5,023,807

BURNLEY: £3,975,928

CARDIFF CITY: £2,802,375