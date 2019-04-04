Burnley Football Club paid almost £4m in agents' fees over 12-month period

Burnley manager Sean Dyche following his team's win over Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Burnley manager Sean Dyche following his team's win over Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Share this article

Following the publication of figures as per the FA's Regulations on Working with Intermediaries, Burnley Football Club have revealed that they paid just under £4m to agents alone over the past 12 months.

One of the wealthiest sports leagues in the world, the Premier League as a whole from February 1st 2018 to January 31st 2019 shelled out around £260.6 million on agents fees, with title contenders Liverpool FC spending by far the most on intermediaries having paid £43.8m to facilitate signings including Alisson Becker, Naby Keita, Fabinho, and Xherdan Shaqiri.

Burnley FC's Turf Moor.

Burnley FC's Turf Moor.

Burnley, who were the second-lowest spenders in the league when it came to agents' fees after Cardiff City (£2.8m), spent a total of £3,975,928 to land the likes of Ben Gibson, Peter Crouch, Matej Vydra, and Joe Hart.

The division's other big-spenders include Chelsea (£26.9m), Manchester City (£24.1m), Manchester United (£20.8m), and Everton (£19.1m), while the clubs who spent the least alongside Cardiff and Burnley include Huddersfield Town (£5m), Southampton (£6.2m), and Wolverhampton Wanderers (£6.6m).

The complete list is as follows:

LIVERPOOL: £43,795,863

CHELSEA: £26,850,552

MANCHESTER CITY: £24,122,753

MANCHESTER UNITED: £20,759,350

EVERTON: £19,116,370

WEST HAM UNITED: £14,414,845

LEICESTER CITY: £12,720,618

ARSENAL: £11,181,730

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR: £11,141,255

WATFORD: £10,894,179

AFC BOURNEMOUTH: £10,295,433

NEWCASTLE UNITED: £8,868,027

FULHAM: £8,234,360

CRYSTAL PALACE: £6,976,425

BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION: £6,859,429

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS: £6,479,714

SOUTHAMPTON: £6,151,107

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN: £5,023,807

BURNLEY: £3,975,928

CARDIFF CITY: £2,802,375