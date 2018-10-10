Burnley firm provide security tech for Trafford Centre control room

A Burnley video technology company has been charged with keeping the Trafford Centre's 30 million annual visitors safe after providing the vital equipment for the shopping centre's new security control room.

Ultimate Visual Solutions (UVS), formerly known as eyevis UK, provides video wall displays and audio visual solutions to clients across the UK and have kitted out one of the country's most iconic retail centres with the tech to make sure that visitors to the Trafford Centre are well looked after.

The new Trafford Centre control room.

As part of the new state-of-the-art facility, UVS installed a 7.2m-wide by 2.7m-high videowall made up of 24 eyevis 55-inch HD LCD screens with direct-LED backlight technology, as well as a control room meeting space featuring a videowall made up of four eyevis 46-inch XSN screens. Both videowalls connect to a Netpix 4900 controller configured for multiple analogue video feeds, IP video feeds, graphic PC data and web browsers.

“The security and safety of our customers, retailers and staff is our number one priority so having a control room that allows us to keep them safe is really important," said Lee Barlow, Security Manager at intu Trafford Centre - the UK's third-largest shopping centre. "The new videowall and meeting room screens allows us to do just that and we are really happy with them.”

intu security staff, who monitor the centre and liaise with visitors, will be able to send live video from their tablets directly back to the video wall to share incident video with security staff in the control room, which was refurbished by Intech Solutions, who specialise in technical and control room furniture including full control room fit-outs in the UK and worldwide.

UVS managing director Steve Murphy said: “intu Trafford Centre is a retail and leisure destination enjoyed by millions of people each year and it is important that the control room has the latest videowall technology.

“We are delighted to have been involved in such a prestigious and important project," he added.