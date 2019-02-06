Burnley FC charity continues to expand partnerships across China

Burnley FC in the Community has been expanding its reach overseas.

Chief executive officer Neil Hart and head of football development (overseas) Paul Wozny spent a week in the city of Tongliao in Inner Mongolia to meet with the owners and football representatives of the Lan’ao Football Club and the Inner Mongolian FA.

The club’s official charity has been selected as the preferred partner to support with a range of community football development activities across the city of Tongliao.

The aim of the trip was to progress discussions into how Burnley FC’s official charity can support the development of community football and grassroots coach education in the region.

During the visit, Burnley FC in the Community staff toured indoor and outdoor sports facilities in the area that will be utilised to deliver football provision for young people living across the city.

The longer-term aim is to embed a number of Burnley FC in the Community coaching staff in-country to expand the football education offer and train local coaches, using Premier League expertise.

The hope is then to establish a legacy of exchange visits, allowing young people living in Inner Mongolia to visit East Lancashire and acquire an insight into the award winning work of Burnley FC in the Community.

Mr Hart said: “This is another exciting development in our partnership work overseas that builds on the roots we have already established in other parts of China.

“It’s clear to me that the Lan’ao Football Club is a very like-minded organisation to our own. Can-do, ambitious and eager to offer the best in community football develop to their local children and young people – it’s a great match.

"I was extremely impressed with their approach, their appetite to work with us and the facilities they have. We look forward to working closely together in the future.”