Burnley FC announce multi-million-pound shirt deal with UK firm Spreadex

Burnley FC chairman Alan Pace

The Clarets will wear the Spreadex Sports logo across the home, away and third shirt during their sixth consecutive Premier League campaign.

The new 2021/22 home kit will be revealed later this week, while Spreadex will work closely with the club on a range of community and charity-based initiatives across the course of the

season.

Andy MacKenzie, Spreadex Head of Marketing Operations and Content, and Burnley club captain Ben Mee.

The multi-million-pound shirt deal also includes rights, such as LED perimeter board advertising, player access across the season, and presence across Burnley’s website, CRM

and social media channels.

Spreadex is the only company in the world to offer customers access to traditional sportsbook betting as well as sports spread betting and financial trading.

The firm, which now employs more than 150 staff at its headquarters in St Albans, has been operating since 1999 and is regulated by both the Gambling Commission and Financial

Conduct Authority due to its unique product offering.

Spreadex CEO Dave MacKenzie said: “We are delighted to join the Burnley FC family as main sponsor at an exciting time in both the club’s and our own futures.

“This deal reflects the ambitious growth plans Spreadex has as a company, and we’re thrilled to be partnering with a superbly-run club with such an established history and

reputation.

“Burnley’s values and ambitions echo our own, and we’re looking forward to supporting the club throughout the 2021/2022 season both on and off the pitch.”

The firm will also be running a range of fan engagement activities through its digital channels, including ticket competitions, opportunities to win signed shirts and other exciting

promotions.

Ella Cummins, Burnley FC’s Head of Commercial Partnerships, added: “We are delighted to welcome Spreadex as our new principal partner and have been impressed with the

commitment they have already shown supporting fan initiatives and giving back to the community.

"We look forward to working together over the coming season on some exciting campaigns and are thrilled Spreadex has chosen Burnley Football Club for their first sports partnership.

Burnley Football Club has also pledged to donate £5 for every third-choice shirt sold towards Alzheimer’s Society, which Spreadex will match.

Cummins continued: “We’re very proud of the pledge to donate £5 each for every third- choice shirt sold which will provide support for those affected by dementia following the devastating effects COVID has had on people up and down the country.

“We know this is a cause close to Burnley fans’ hearts and we’ll be working closely with Alzheimer’s Society this season on projects to continue this important conversation.”

Players will wear the new home kit for the first time in a pre-season game against Oldham Athletic on July 24th.

To find out more, visit www.spreadex.com or follow Spreadex on Instagram and Twitter.

After previous sponsor Love Bet’s three-year deal was terminated early, with the company unable to fulfil the contract after the pandemic, some fans may be disappointed to see a company from the gambling industry again on the front of the club’s shirts - especially given new chairman Alan Pace suggested to fans on Twitter that he would be “reviewing” the club’s relationship with that sector, saying: “It’s an issue I’m aware of and have my own personal views on, too.

“I can promise it will be reviewed as part of the overall commercial strategy for the club.

“There may be some historic contractual obligations, but it’s an issue I’ll be reviewing with my team for the long-term.”

But the long-term remains the key in that respect, hence only a one-year deal with Spreadex.

While chairman Pace is a Mormon, from the Church of Latter Day Saints, who are opposed to gambling, commercial affairs are a collective issue for the club, with the new owners only having had six months or so to secure a new sponsor, and they feel they have got a good partner, who will act in the best interests of the club.

Spreadex are Burnley’s first English-based shirt sponsors since Oak Furnitureland in 2015/16, and are well regarded and act responsibly in an industry which is highly-regulated - at a time when the government is also rewriting the Gambling Act, to “ensure we are tackling problem gambling in all its forms to protect children and vulnerable people. It will also help those who enjoy placing a bet to do so safely.”

Indeed, with Burnley’s third strip - which will help a charitable cause - Spreadex have agreed to match the donation the club end up making.