Burnley family's charity walk raises £800 for Pendleside Hospice

Pauline Roberts and her family with Jo Applegate (Fundraiser for Pendleside Hospice).
In memory of her late brother, a Burnley woman and her entire family have completed an eight-mile walk around the town, raising over £800 for Pendleside Hospice.


Pauline Roberts and her family raised a fantastic £824 in aid of the hospice as a tribute to David Sturdy - Pauline’s brother who died on 29th April and who was cared for by the hospice - with a 7.8-mile walk encompassing Burnley, Cliviger, and Townley Park, David’s favourite place where the family scattered his ashes.

The entire family attended the cheque presentation at the hospice, with a very grateful Jo Applegate, who is a Pendleside Hospice Fundraiser, receiving the donation on the hospice's behalf.