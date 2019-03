Burnley automotive engineering firm Futaba has raised £1,100.15 for Pendleside Hospice.



The money was raised through a fun day, free for staff to attend, which included a raffle for two Burnley Football Club hospitality match tickets.

It was the company's second charity fun day with plans already in place for a third one next year.

Futaba also helped to raffle one of the hospice's chocolate bouquets which helped to raise additional funds.