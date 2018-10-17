Burnley Energize teacher lands top dance award

A Burnley dance teacher who has helped prepare many youngsters for glittering careers on the West End has won a top award.

Stephen Reece-Buck, who owns Energize Dance and Fitness, Burnley, scooped a Carl Alan Award in the freestyle choreography/competitive coach category during a red carpet ceremony last Saturday at the Paradise Rooms, Blackpool.

Karen Reece-Buck, his wife and co-owner of the Barden Lane fitness centre, said: "We are very proud Stephen has just won a Carl Alan Award. It is the Oscars of the dancing world awards. It's a prestigious award which is very hard to get."

Stephen, who is a fellow of the Allied Dance Association, has dedicated more than 30 years of his life to training people from the age of six years upwards and travelled all over the world to help people fulfil their dancing and fitness dreams.

He has also won competitions in the UK and abroad, has a passion for creating show routines for both Energize and other schools, and is an avid promoter of freestyle dance competitions.

He said: "I have been lucky enough over the last 15 years to teach freestyle dance in countries such as Norway, Sweden and South Africa, helping to choreograph solos, couples, slow dance and teams, and help people gain knowledge to become top freestyle dancers in their own countries and in the UK.

"Over the past years, my students have been able to attain places at top stage and dance schools and have gone on to perform on the West End and other top dance shows and cruises."

The Carl Alan Theatre and Freestyle Awards, hosted on behalf of the Theatre Dance Council International, have featured on BBC National Television and have been presented on many occasions by members of the Royal family, including the Duke of Edinburgh.

Last weekend's ceremony was as glamorous as ever, with audiences enjoying a night of dinner, cabaret and dancing, plus a drinks reception and a performance by four-piece band, The West End Jerseys.

For Stephen, the fabulous event has further ignited the fire in his belly for helping people to succeed.

He added: "It is still my passion to carry on teaching and get the best out of my dancers so that they can carry on with their dreams and ambitions."