BURNLEY ELECTIONS: Who is standing in your ward?

The far-right National Front party will stand in Burnley's May borough elections where Labour will be looking to strengthen its grip on the town.

Burnley will go to the polls on Thursday, May 2nd, with a seat in each of the 15 wards up for election.

Steven Smith, who last stood for the National Front in Burnley in a by-election in 2012, will go up against Labour council leader Mark Townsend in the Brunshaw ward.

The Labour Party currently hold 27 seats on the council and will be fighting off competition from the Lib Dems (five seats), Conservatives (five), the Burnley and Padiham Independent Party (three), UKIP (two) and the Green Party (one) who will also be looking to make gains.

A by-election for Rosehill with Burnley Wood will be held on Thursday, April 11th. This was triggered by the resignation of Burnley and Padiham Independent Party councillor Christine White, citing personal reasons.

The candidates who will be standing in the Burnley borough elections on Thursday, May 5th are:

Bank Hall

Martyn Hurt (Green), Sehrish Lone (Lab), Nicola Thompson (Con).

Briercliffe

Mark Alker (Green), Brian Cooper (Lab), Anne Kelly (Lib Dem), Susan Nutter (Con).

Brunshaw

Janet Hall (Green), Steven Smith (National Front), Rosemary Sunter (Con), Mark Townsend (Lab).

Cliviger with Worsthorne

Stuart Calderbank (UKIP), Peter Pike (Lab), Cosima Towneley (Con), Edward Wight (Green).

Coal Clough with Deerplay

James Anderson (Burnley and Padiham Independent), Howard Baker (Lib Dem), David Heginbotham (Con), Bill Horrocks (Labour), Stephen Murphy (Green).

Daneshouse with Stoneyholme

Alex Hall (Green), Claire Ingham (Con), Wajid Khan (Lab).

Gannow

Charlie Briggs (Burnley and Padiham Independent Party), Joanne Broughton (Con), Peter Kenyon (Lab), Jai Redman (Green).

Gawthorpe

Phillip Clarke (Con), John Harbour (Lab), Karen Ingham (UKIP), Clare Long-Summers (Green).

Hapton with Park

Jean Cunningham (Lab), Peter Gill (UKIP), Clare Hales (Green), Aaron Lewis (Con).

Lanehead

Crissie Harter (Green), Pippa Lishman (Lib Dem), Narayana Picton (Con), Ann Royle (Lab).

Queensgate

Nigel Baldwin (Green), Judith Cunliffe (Lib Dem), Mohammed Ishtaq (Lab), Diane Sunter (Con).

Rosegrove with Lowershouse

Pauline Baldwin (Green), Gail Barton (Lab), Lorraine Mehanna (Burnley and Padiham independent Party), Tom Watson (Con).

Rosehill with Burnley Wood

Dave Alexander (Burnley and Padiham independent Party), Margaret Brindle (Lab), Phil Chamberlain (Con), Tracy Kennedy (Liberal Democrat), Georgina Ormrod (Green).

Trinity

Stephanie Forrest (Burnley and Padiham independent Party), Sarah Hall (Green), Liz Monk (Lab), Michael Paterson (Con), Jan Weaver (Lib Dem).

Whittlefield with Ightenhill

Laura Fisk (Green), Kathryn Haworth (Lib Dem), Emma Payne (Burnley and Padiham Independent Party), Shaun Sproule (Lab), Donald Whitaker (Con).