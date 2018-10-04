Burnley drink-driver caught driving with no lights on

A drink-driver almost three times over the limit was stopped just after midnight as he had no lights on, a court heard.

Thomas Boyne had a previous conviction for excess alcohol from two years ago when he was disqualified for 20 months and has now been ordered off the road for three years.

The 23-year-old electrical engineer had a passenger with him when he was stopped on Blannel Street in Burnley on September 13. He blew 104 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath at the roadside and 96 at the police station. The legal limit is 35, the town's magistrates were told.

Mr Philip Turner, defending, said Boyne went to meet a friend, parked outside the pub, and decided to stay at the friend's house nearby.

The solicitor continued: "He made the stupid and regrettable decision to drive a short distance to his friend's house, where he was to stay the night. He had clearly forgotten to put his lights on.

"He says he was genuinely surprised at the level of alcohol in his blood. He is in full-time employment in Burnley."

Boyne, of Brunshaw Road, admitted driving with excess alcohol. He was given a 12-month community order and must go to an attendance centre for 30 hours. The defendant must pay £85 costs and an £85 victim surcharge.

Sentencing, the Bench chairman told Boyne he had a passenger and no lights on, but fully cooperated with police at the roadside and custody suite.