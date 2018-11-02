Burnley drink-driver blames cat for midnight McDonalds trip collision

A driver was caught almost twice the limit because of the X Factor and a cat, Burnley magistrates heard.



Daniel Storey (29) who crashed on Centenery Way in the town was being helped out of his car and was unsteady on his feet when police arrived. Both airbags had been deployed.

The court was told plasterer Storey was taken to hospital where he gave a blood test which showed he had 153 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 mililitres of blood. The legal limit is 80. He told police: "I'm stupid. This is not me and I am so embarrassed."

Mr Trevor Grice, defending, said Storey had planned to go out with his girlfriend for dinner. They went to a pub, shared a bottle of wine with friends, and they decided to go home.

The solicitor continued: "His girlfriend said she wanted to watch the X Factor and that was the reason they went back early. He went to sleep on the settee and after midnight she woke him up and said she was hungry and they should go to McDonalds and pick up a takeaway.

Mr Grice said the girlfriend was in the passenger seat. He went on: "She shouted out 'There's a cat in the road' and pulls the steering wheel to avoid the cat, which leads to the collision." He added the defendant now lived with his parents in Lincolnshire and a ban would have a "devastating" effect on his working life.

The defendant, of Stuart Street in Grantham, admitted driving with excess alcohol and driving without due care and attention on August 19. He was banned for 20 months and was fined £250, with £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.