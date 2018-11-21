Burnley drink-driver banned after clipping two parked cars

A drink-driver who "clipped" two parked cars told police he had three cans of Fosters lager but didn't think he would be over the limit, a court heard.

Jake Massey said he lost control of his van after after getting too close to the cars on Padiham Road in Burnley. The 23-year-old smelled of alcohol when police turned up to the collision at about 11pm. He blew 49 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath at the police station. The legal limit is 35.

Miss Parveen Akhtar, prosecuting, told Burnley magistrates the defendant was interviewed and said he had been at his friend's house and had three cans of Fosters. She continued: "He said he didn't think he would be over the limit and if he had had any idea he would have been over the limit he wouldn't have driven."

Mr Trevor Grice, defending Massey, said he made full and frank admissions and expressed remorse. "He has taken the trouble, of his own volition, to write to the court saying he will plead guilty at the first opportunity and giving a promise, effectively, that there will be no further repetition," the solicitor said.

Mr Grice said the defendant thought he would be OK to drive. The solicitor continued: "Like many before him, that wasn't the case. At the end of the day he has done everything to put right the wrong that he did."

Massey, of Wren Street in Burnley, admitted driving with excess alcohol on September 21st. He was banned for 12 months and was fined £80, with £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge. The defendant had no previous convictions.