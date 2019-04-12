Burnley DJ hosting hometown event to help pass university course

One of Burnley's most promising young DJs has organised a not-to-be missed night of dance music as part of his university degree.



Matty Robinson's 'Hau5keeping presents Club Classics' will take over Mojitos in Ormerod Street on Saturday, April 20th.

DJ Matty Robbo

The event, which will run from 9pm until 4am, forms part of his final university project at the School of Sound Recording in Manchester where he has been studying for a BA Honours degree in Electronic Music Production and DJ Practice the past three years.

"A lot of time has gone into it. It's an important part of my course. It's actually the first time I have put on a dance event so I'm looking forward to it.

"For the marking I have to film my set, send in the audio files and the moderators will also look at all the planning that has gone into it.

"It's been good. I wanted to start a brand anyway so this means I'll be able to move forward with the Hau5keeping name afterwards as well."

The six DJs playing on the night will be Absolute, Nadia Lucy, Shaun Lever, Matty himself and Adam Jay back to back with Carl Andrew.

"I've enjoyed putting it all together; the marketing, the planning and the promotion", said Matty (22), a former pupil at Unity College. "I always said that I wouldn't put a night on unless all the DJs were getting paid so costing it has been a bit difficult. I've fronted the money myself for this one. We're not charging for admission but we're asking for donations that will go towards the next event.

"We want as many people as possible to come down and enjoy this one. Then when we host the next one we should be able to start charging for tickets."

Last year, Matty made the headlines after triumphing over 119 DJ rivals to be crowned the Decks Factor champion in Ibiza.

And he will be jetting off to the White Isle to play a series of sets the second his course finishes in May.

"I can't wait to get out there," he said. "It's going to be incredible finishing my course and then to be going straight out to Ibiza, where I'll be playing four or five sets during the week; that's what it's all about."