Burnley cyclists who completed incredible sponsored bike ride hand over cheque to Barry Kilby cancer charity

The intrepid Burnley cyclists who cycled from Turf Moor to Stamford Bridge via Europe have handed over a cheque to the Barry Kilby Prostate Cancer Appeal.

A staggering £24,087.88 was raised by the group of amateur cyclists whose epic bike ride saw them head to Hull where they boarded a ferry to Zeebrugge in Belgium before cycling to Dunkirk in France and then back to Stamford Bridge.

While in France, the group made an emotional detour to the Ramsceppelle Road Military Cemetery where many Burnley soldiers from the First World War are buried.

A spokesman for the Barry Kilby Prostate Cancer Appeal said: "We are incredibly grateful to this group of valiant cyclists for raising the amount of money they have.

"The hours of hard work that must have gone into training for such a monumental challenge and then the effort exerted in completing it; we could not applaud them enough.

"It's a fantastic amount and will ensure that we are able to put on more testing days and therefore help save more lives."

The Barry Kilby Prostate Cancer Appeal, which was awarded charity status last month, has saved numerous men's lives since its first testing day was held at Turf Moor in 2015.

The testing, held at Turf Moor earlier this month, was the biggest yet with 555 men tested and a massive £3,939 raised on the day towards the Barry Kilby Appeal.

Although the cheque presentation has taken place, the group's JustGiving page – click here – will remain open until July 5th for anybody wishing to make a last minute donation.