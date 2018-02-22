Burnley Council's littering and dog fouling crackdown

Aiming to ramp up their environmental enforcement campaign, Burnley Borough Council are continuing to crackdown on littering and dog fouling across the area.



Having appointed a private contractor, Kingdom Environmental Services, on a 12-month pilot scheme in an attempt to ensure that the borough remains as clean as possible, the council's executive has now given the go-ahead to a tendering process to appoint a suitable partner to ensure the enforcement work continues.

The new contract would run for three years with an option to extend for a further two, with the procurement process set up to put the emphasis on quality of service rather than income generation.

“Litter and dog fouling are consistently top priorities when we ask residents how best to improve our borough," said Councillor Lian Pate, executive member for community services. "We introduced enforcement patrols last year after we tried to reduce these anti-social problems through other means. They have proved effective and, together with the hard work and support of our partner Urbaser in keeping our streets clean, we are seeing an improvement in certain areas.

“We need to continue to take a pro-active approach and keep up the pressure on the selfish minority who drop rubbish or don’t clean up after their dog without a care for anyone else," Cllr Pate added. "That kind of anti-social behavior needs to be challenged and changed.

"The pilot scheme has brought positive results; it needs to continue so we can all walk our streets and parks without having to dodge dog mess or discarded litter.”

The tendering process is set to start later this month with bids to be in by early April and the new contract would theoretically come into operation from June. In the meantime, residents can report areas - confidentially if need be - where there is a problem with littering and/or dog fouling by emailing streetscene@burnley.gov.uk