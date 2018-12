Music lovers will be looking forward to Burnley Contempo Choir's next charity concert this weekend.

The 'Voices Changing Lives' concert will take place on Friday at Sion Church Hall in Church Street with the performance beginning at 7-30am.

The choir will be donating the proceeds raised from the evening to Pendleside Hospice.

Tickets, priced adults £6, children £3, are available from 01282 416067. Mince pies, cake and refreshments included.